Fisher proposes harsher sentence for convicts using guns in crimes

Defendants accused of using a firearm while committing a crime may spend more time in prison if a senator's bill is passed into law.

Sen. Thomas Fisher, a first-time senator, but longtime defense attorney, introduced Bill 79-37 with the intent of "increasing penalties for possessing and using a gun while committing a crime," he announced in a press release issued this week.

"The offenders who choose to brandish and use a gun to perpetrate their criminal activities are showing contempt for human life and, therefore, represent a particular danger to the people of Guam," Fisher added in the release.

Bill 79-37, which was introduced Wednesday in the 37th Guam Legislature, is designed to amend the part of Guam law that details the sentencing range for defendants who used deadly weapons in the commission of felonies.

The range is currently between five and 25 years for the special allegations of deadly weapons, but Fisher's bill would, in particular, amend the law to state defendants face a minimum 10 years if a firearm was used in the commission of a felony.

Special allegations of a deadly weapon used in the commission of a felony are usually attached to charges that carry separate sentencing ranges depending on the severity of the charge.

Shootings

In Bill 79-37, Fisher states the Legislature "has taken note of the increased use of firearms in the commission of felonies," before referring to two violent crimes that occurred prior to the introduction of the bill "in two of our southern villages involving firearms, one of which resulted in a death."

Although the measure does not specifically state which cases Fisher is referring to, The Guam Daily Post files show the statements could be referring to crimes that occurred recently in Hågat and Talo'fo'fo'..

The first, in Talo'fo'fo, occurred two days after Christmas 2022 when an employee of Q-Mart was shot and robbed by an unknown man who fled in a white Toyota pickup truck, Officer Berlyn Savella, Guam Police Department spokesperson, stated at the time.

The suspect, who was last seen wearing all black, has yet to be located.

The second occurred in Hågat when Nathan Jon Ojeda allegedly shot Anthony Mendiola multiple times on Jan. 4, Post files state.

Ojeda was charged with first-degree aggravated murder and murder with special allegations of a deadly weapon used.

The Post contacted Fisher's chief of staff, Lloyd Cubacub, who was unable to confirm if those were the two crimes Fisher was referring to in his bill.