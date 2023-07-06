Putting in better protections for central operations staff at the Legislature could stop the kind of exploitation and deal-cutting that helps entrenched politicians hold on to power, according to freshman Sen. Tom Fisher.

Fisher’s Bill 141-37 seeks to lump central staff into the classified service of the government of Guam, along with all the rights and privileges that come along with that designation. It’s employees in spaces like the Legislature’s central files and IT department, not political hires that operate inside senatorial offices, the measure is aimed at helping.

“The legislative staff, their job is to make sure the machine continues to run, and they shouldn't be subjected to losing their job based on senatorial whim,” Fisher said.

Personnel regulations are outlined in the 37th Guam Legislature’s standing rules. Employees can accrue annual leave and sick days, paternity or maternity leave, health insurance, and can be assured of prohibitions against drug use and sexual harassment in the workplace, according to the document.

But it doesn’t give staff access to overtime, even though legislative sessions almost as a rule run past regular working hours, Fisher said.

Staff accrue an hour-and-a-half of compensatory time off for every extra hour they work, and the time off doesn’t roll over at the end of each term, according to the current standing rules.

Besides staff not being able to decide when they can use that extra time off, “you can't spend compensatory time off at the supermarket,” Fisher said.

He said classifying staff could open them up to overtime.

It will also give them a right to appeal any firings or disciplinary action to the Civil Service Commission. No appeals or complaint process is in place in the current standing rules, Fisher said.

“So if you’re getting abused, there’s really nowhere to go," he said. "You’re just going to have to take it, or you’re going to lose your job. And, you know, the turnover over there is pretty high.”

Lone sponsor

Fisher is currently the only sponsor of the bill and said he does expect that the measure will see opposition as it may “erode” the power over people’s employment that some senators seek to exploit.

He said that seeing staff being “bounced around” between the central office and a senator’s office was common and added that he has heard of, though not seen, central staff coming out to help senators on their campaigns. He said the system helps long-time politicians who are used to “feathering their own nests.”

Besides classifying central staff, Bill 141 would also require the Legislature to adopt standardized personnel rules and regulations that govern how staff are evaluated, promoted or demoted, disciplined, and hired, among other things. The Legislature is presently excluded from that requirement under the law.

Though some personnel regulations are outlined in the current standing rules, they are subject to change during each term.

Usually, the majority party lays out changes to the legislative rules before the term starts, and then has the votes to force them through at the inaugural session of the new Legislature.

Fisher and his colleagues in the Republican minority did get a chance to weigh in on the rules this year, as a cross-party coalition largely opposed to Adelup came together and elected Speaker Therese Terlaje to lead the Legislature in January. But Sen. Joe San Agustin and the Democrats supporting his bid to be speaker had just minutes to review 159 pages worth of rules before they were forced to accept them.

The Legislature was also pretty much down during the political standoff between San Agustin and Terlaje, and it was the legislative staff who were left without work.

“We (senators) are not going to be sticking around forever. We'll move on,” Fisher said. "This is a part of (the legislative staff) building their career. You can't build it on sand."