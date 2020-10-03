Fisheries: Be on the lookout for box jellyfish

While beaches will reopen this weekend for recreational use, Guam residents are urged to be cautious in the water because of the presence of jellyfish.

The Department of Agriculture Division of Aquatic and Wildlife Resources Fisheries section issued a press release reminding beachgoers and swimmers to be on the lookout for box jellyfish.

Box jellyfish can be found on the beach or in the water, especially on reef flats, the division stated in its release.

Box jellyfish are expected in Guam waters from Oct. 10-12. Both box jellyfish and Indo-Pacific men-of-war can sting even if they have washed on the beach and are dead, according to the division.

If box jellyfish or Indo-Pacific men-of-war are seen, notify DAWR Fisheries at 735-0289/82/91/94 or email fisheries@doag.guam.gov.