Fisherman transported to Naval Hospital

A fisherman who was found in the waters off of Merizo Pier Friday night was transported to Naval Hospital Guam.

According to Guam Fire Department acting spokesperson Cherika Lou Chargualaf, 911 received a call reporting a missing fisherman near Merizo Pier at 9:56 p.m.

GFD rescue personnel arrived on scene at 10:08 p.m.

Civilians found the man in the water and loaded him on to their vessel and brought him to the pier at around 10:12 p.m. Medics administered CPR while transporting him to Naval Hospital.