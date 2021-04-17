Fisherman transported to Naval Hospital

CLOSED: The Merizo pier is shown with a caution tape during the pandemic closure on beaches and parks last year. At about 10 p.m. Friday, April 16, 2021, a fisherman was pulled out of the waters off of Merizo Pier. Medics had to administer CPR while en route to Naval Hospital Guam. Post file photo

A fisherman who was found in the waters off of Merizo Pier Friday night was transported to Naval Hospital Guam. 

According to Guam Fire Department acting spokesperson Cherika Lou Chargualaf, 911 received a call reporting a missing fisherman near Merizo Pier at 9:56 p.m. 

GFD rescue personnel arrived on scene at 10:08 p.m.

Civilians found the man in the water and loaded him on to their vessel and brought him to the pier at around 10:12 p.m. Medics administered CPR while transporting him to Naval Hospital. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you