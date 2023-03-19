Fishery management council to host forum

As part of the 194th meeting of the Western Pacific Fishery Management Council, a fishers forum will be held from 6-9 p.m. March 30 at the Hilton Guam Resort and Spa.

The council, along with eight other regional fishery management councils, was established to combat overfishing, reduce bycatch and safeguard fish populations and habitats by the Magnuson Fishery Conservation and Management Act of 1976.

The Pacific Council headquarters is stationed in Hawaii, but also oversees fisheries within American Samoa, Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, as well as eight other remote islands.

While only four meetings are hosted per year, the council conducts these meetings to discuss topics such as fishery management and stock assessment. According to education and outreach coordinator Amy Vandehey, the last meeting held within the Marianas was in 2018.

During this event, the council will be focusing on bottom fish. According to Vandehey, there will be interactive informational tables and demonstrations. Guests are encouraged to interact and ask questions.

Additionally, there will be appearances from the National Marine Fisheries Service, United States Coast Guard and the Guam Department of Agriculture's Division of Aquatic and Wildlife Resources.

“Educating and engaging with communities is very important,” she said. “The base mission of the council is to maintain fishing and we want people to be able to go fishing, eat the fish, and learn about their culture and resources.”

For more information, contact the Western Pacific Regional Fishery Management Council at 671-483-1904, or email info@wpcouncil.org.