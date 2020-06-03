Fishing permits available for ti'ao, mañahak, i'e, atulai, achemson

Learn more The Department of Agriculture's Conservation Officers will fully enforce all laws and regulations in the preserve. Fishermen may view the permit at the Piti and Merizo mayors' offices or at the Department of Agriculture's Division of Aquatic and Wildlife Resources. To learn more about the fishing permit and restrictions contact DAWR at fisheries@doag.guam.gov or call 735-0294.

The Department of Agriculture is issuing permits for fishing at the Achang Bay and Piti Bomb Hole preserves.

Officials emphasized that the special fishing permit for these preserves is available only for:

• mañahak (juvenile rabbit fish)

• ti'ao (juvenile goatfish)

• i'e (juvenile jacks)

• atulai (scad mackerel)

• achemson (juvenile fusiliers)

The special permit, which is available only for June, is made available to assist local resident with food security during this public health emergency declaration, Agriculture officials said.

Additionally, the permit helps to ensure traditional fishing practices continue for future generations. Only hook-and-line, and talåya (cast nets) are allowed.

Tumon Bay is open daily for hook-and-line, and talaya from shore, Agriculture officials added. No other fish, seaweed, shellfish or other marine life may be taken.

Conditions

The harvest of these species is dependent on specific conditions:

• Social distancing. Keep a distance of at least 6 feet between yourself and anyone else. The purpose of focusing on the use of talåya and hook-and-line is to protect the community by limiting fishing to a single-person activity.

• I'e and ti'ao harvested shall not be longer than 4 inches.

• Mañahak shall not be longer than 3 inches.

• While fishing for mañahak, achemson, ti'ao and i'e under the permit, entry into the water is only allowed to retrieve the talåya after casting the net.

• The harvest of any other marine species in the preserves is prohibited. Immediate removal and release of non-target species from the net is required.

• The use of talåya or hook-and-line is limited to the hours of 5 a.m.-7 p.m. Hook-and-line from a boat for atulai has no time limit.

• Net dimension of talåya nets: small enough to prevent gilling of fish. The use of gill nets and other nets is prohibited.

• The use of motorized watercraft to transport gear is prohibited for harvesting achemson and mañahak using talåya.