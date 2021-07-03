Five beaches make Guam EPA hit list

Guam Environmental Protection Agency released its list of polluted beaches after the results of 43 samples taken the week of July 1 were released Friday.

The following recreational waters were deemed as polluted above the accepted bacteriological standards:

Agat: Bangi Beach; North of Agat Marina, south of Chaligan Creek; Togcha Beach - Namo;

Chalan Pago: Pago Bay; and

Talofofo: Talofofo Bay.

The public is reminded that swimming, fishing or playing in unsafe waters may result in minor illnesses such as sore throats or diarrhea. It may also result in more serious illnesses such as meningitis, encephalitis, or severe gastroenteritis. Children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems have a greater chance of getting sick when they come in contact with contaminated water.

There was no jellyfish advisory for July 3-5.

An additional advisory was issued by Guam EPA on Tanguisson Beach, reminding the public that there is no harvesting or consumption of seaweed, fish or marine organisms allowed.

