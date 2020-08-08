Five beaches named to GEPA advisory

The Guam Environmental Protection Agency listed five beaches on its advisory list Friday.

The results of 42 samples taken by Guam EPA identified these waters as polluted above the accepted bacteriological standards:

• Agat: Nimitz Beach;

• Dededo: Tanguisson Beach;

• Hagåtña: West Hagåtña Bay – West Storm Drain;

• Talofofo: Talofofo Bay; and

• Tamuning: Gognga Beach - Okura Beach.

The public is reminded that swimming, fishing or playing in these waters could result in minor illnesses such as a sore throat or diarrhea. It may also result in more serious illnesses such as meningitis, encephalitis or severe gastroenteritis. Children, the elderly and people with a weakened immune system have a greater chance of getting sick if they come in contact with contaminated water.

A jellyfish advisory was also issued for Aug. 10-14.

The following beaches are still on the fish/shellfish advisories:

• Orote Point

• Agana Swamp

• Cocos Lagoon

Test results showed fish and shellfish in those areas with higher levels of polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs). Seafood caught in these areas are not safe to eat.