Kenneth Tydingco is a fiber optics technician, but 50 years ago he was a student in the Vocational Technical High School program taught by Robert Crampton.

Crampton, now in his 90s, set out on a quest earlier this year to reconnect with his former students.

On Saturday, July 31, Crampton and Tydingco spoke for the first time in five decades via video conference, and the reunion couldn't have been happier.

"Oh my gosh, thanks to him I am doing real good," said Tydingco who has worked nearly 24 years in fiber optics.

"You taught us a lot in the year that I was with you, to take a four-year course in a year and then try to succeed with what I learned, and so far I am doing it and I can't believe it," Tydingco said. "It's that year out of high school, doing what I did with you and the rest of the class that got me to where I am today."

Tydingco has worked in broadcasting, satellite communications and is now in fiber optic communications.

Now almost 68 years old, Tydingco credits his success to Crampton.

"Just knowing that I am capable of what I am doing now – I'm in the cable station now, close to 24 years in fiber optics, as well as all the work I've done – is with the teaching you have given me," Tydingco said.

Hearing of Tydingco's accomplishments brought a smile to Crampton's face.

"Everybody can learn, and the things we did in our class out there together and you going on to get your license is beautiful," Crampton said.

Crampton was an electronics instructor at John F. Kennedy High School in the 1970s. He was instrumental in getting an electronics training program started at "VocTech" after he saw a need to train locals.

"It's been a while and I want you to know I've learned a lot from you and so far in all these years, you were right, we just need to be trained," Tydingco said.

They spoke about Tydingco's classmates and reminisced about Crampton's lessons and methods of teaching.

"One thing that has stuck in my mind is, 'Don't make it complicated as much as it is.' I have learned that it's simple and easy you just have to think about it and take it slow. That's what I learned from your class, start from basics," Tydingco said.

Tydingco spoke about the evolving communications industry, referring to himself as "old school." But Crampton was quick to encourage his former student to never stop learning.

"Never give up on something. You have the skills to learn it, you have the basic knowledge and the fact that you got your third-class license in the class, I am very proud of that. That you went on and got your first and your general, that is very good I am very pleased to hear that. We planted the seed and you followed through and watered it," Crampton said.

After 50 years, Crampton was eager to find out how Tydingco has shared the knowledge and skills he learned at VocTech.

"The only limitation you have is the one you put on yourself. I found at this time and age it's time to pass it on," Tydingco said. "I get these new guys coming in working with me and I keep saying, 'It's time for you guys to pick up the stick and it's time for you guys to learn.' I will help as much as I can."

Tydingco said that he has passed on his love for communications to his daughter, who is an IT specialist.