Five people injured when car crashes in front of middle school: 'That car was barreling toward us'

Five people were injured when a car crashed into a sidewalk and railing in front of Benavente Middle School in Dededo this afternoon.

The driver was unconscious when it finally stopped, said Guam Fire Department spokesman Kevin Reilly.

Among those injured were Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares and a staffer, who were with Department of Agriculture personnel inspecting trees just outside the school fence.

Some injuries were serious while others were minor, Reilly stated.

No student was reported hurt.

Three Department of Education employees were among the injured, said GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez. Fernandez said the injured are all conscious. He's heading to the hospital to check on the survivors.

The government employees were inspecting the trees to determine if there were some hazards to students, Fernandez said.

"That car was barreling down the sidewalk right toward us," said Christine Fejeran, forestry chief of the Department of Agriculture.

The impact threw some people in the air, she said.

The Guam Police Department is investigating the crash on West Santa Monica Avenue.

It occurred at around 2 p.m.

Government officials from the Dededo Mayor's Office and the Department of Agriculture were on the sidewalk area on West Santa Monica by Benavente Middle School when the silver Nissan Altima, traveling west on West Santa Monica, ran off the roadway and struck five individuals on the sidewalk.

As a result of the crash, four individuals were transported to Guam Regional Medical City and two were taken to Guam Memorial Hospital. The sixth person who was brought to the hospital was the driver of the Altima.

This case has been forwarded to GPD'S Highway Patrol Division, stated GPD spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao.

This story is developing.