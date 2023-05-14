Del. James Moylan wants to bring fairness to the halls of Congress and ensure that Guam and other territories are recognized by attempting to fix an “inequity” brought on by the definition of “state.”

The Equality in the Halls of Congress Act asserts “state” under the current statute, doesn't include territories like Guam, thereby creating a lack of equality.

“(It's) time to fix this inequity. Territories have members of Congress representing their constituents under the same U.S. Capitol building. … It is only proper that they are presented in an equal manner in other instances,” Moylan stated in a news release.

Moylan stated his measure would allow Guam to display a statue of a “prominent American” from the island in the statuary hall at the congressional dome.

He said the measure's success would be a symbolic milestone, small but significant.

“While this issue may not seem immense on the surface, it is significant toward fixing one of the various cracks in the nation’s capital, where territories are deemed equitable in one sentence and inequitable in another. Having a statue representing Guam and its identity would be a milestone in terms of what it represents, and at the same time, it would also be viewed by millions of visitors each year,” Moylan said in the release.

While recognition for Guam is greatly needed, there are other pressing issues before Congress with respect to Guam, like the 360-degree missile defense system being proposed for the island, the renewal of the Compacts of Free Association or the potential loss of $200 million in American Rescue Plan funds by the island’s public school system.

“While we recognize and fight for many pressing issues, our office is also working to increase public awareness and support for Guam in Congress. This is done by placing Guam on the map and is critical as we seek funding for various issues, including reimbursements for COFA. Getting traction on issues like recognition in statuary hall is significant,” he said.

“As we have provided in previous updates, there is much movement with the COFA, but nothing moves until the State Department submits the COFA treaties to the House Natural Resources Committee,” he said. “Our office has been able to secure a preliminary HNR meeting on (May 16) and a (congressional delegation) to Guam scheduled tentatively for latter August to educate committee members on the impact of COFA on the island.”

He added, “Our discussions on reimbursements also commence with (Department of Interior) Assistant Secretary Carmen Cantor at the end of this month. Once again, these discussions are to educate on the need of the reimbursements as they are coupled with safety net programs that the (Biden) administration has briefly spoken about, but not released.”

Support

Former Del. Robert Underwood offered encouragement.

“It’s a good effort and it’s been tried before and it never made it through the process. I think the first one to try it was Congressman Ben Blaz. … Of course, it’s symbolic and it’s a good thing to have, but given all the other issues, it’s not as significant as other issues we are contending with. But Congress is a big place and lots of bills are introduced. This is not going to take away attention from anything. I wish the congressman well,” Underwood said.

The perennial issue of whether territories are included in legislation would remain.

“You cannot define a territory in a backdoor way to the definition of state. In each piece of legislation that's produced, that’s part of the struggle of being a delegate from Guam – you try to get Guam included,” Underwood said.