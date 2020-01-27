TRUSTEES: The installation of the Filipino Ladies Association of Guam board of trustees was led by Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena III for Annie Gozum-Soto, Lynda Tolan, Herminia Jardiolin, Aurora Leonen, Sabina Tamondong, Chet Brocka-Neri, Gloria Baguinon, Aida Miranda, Loisa Cabuhat, Leonila Ronquillo, Shirley Trinidad, Celia Casem-Martinez and Lorie Castelo. FLAG is a civic, nonprofit organization that was founded in 1962 with a noble purpose to unite and keep closer relations among members, to preserve the Filipino culture and traditions and to improve/sustain the brotherhood among the diversified ethnic community of Guam. For over 50 years, the organization has donated medical equipment to Guam Memorial Hospital, constructed the Sampaguita Pavilion at the Gov. Joseph Flores Park at Ypao Beach, provided annual scholarship program at the University of Guam, and assisted with the restoration of the Azotea at the Plaza de España among other civic and cultural activities. Photo courtesy of Lynda Tolan.