The Guam Fire Department received a 911 call of what first was reported as a trash fire along North Sabana Drive in Barrigada Heights at 12:36 p.m.

They received a second call at 12:39 p.m. and other calls reporting a structure fire, according to Cherika Lou Chargualaf, GFD spokesperson.

She said firefighters arrived at 12:45 p.m. to find the wood and tin structure fully engulfed.

Mayor June Blas and Vice Mayor Jessie Bautista were on the scene. She said they went to the home to check on their family when they received word.

She said the family members range in age from 53-years-old to 3-years-old. Her office is reaching out to the Red Cross to see what assistance they can offer the family.

"We're just going to ask residents to assist the family with whatever they may need," she said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, Chargualaf said. She said there was one family member in the home but no injuries were reported.