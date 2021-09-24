The National Weather Service (NWS) Guam Weather Forecast Office has extended the flash flood warning in effect for Guam until 2:30 p.m.

Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1 inch in 3 hours. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 are possible. Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as poor drainage and low-lying areas is occurring.

Route 1, Polaris Point northbound lane remains closed and the southbound lane is currently sharing two-way traffic. The Guam Police Department is currently assisting with traffic control along with the Mayor’s office.

The community is reminded to practice caution on the roadways, driving below the speed limit and allowing enough braking distance between vehicles:

· Turn Around, Don’t Drown. Immediately move to higher ground if flash flooding occurs. Water levels can rise rapidly and sweep people away. Avoid walking or driving through flood waters. Just 6 inches of moving water can knock you down, and 2 feet of water can sweep your vehicle away.

· In hilly terrain, there are low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.

· If floodwaters rise around your car but the water is not moving, abandon the car and move to higher ground. If the water is moving, do not leave the car.

· Do not camp, park, or hike along streams, rivers, and creeks. These areas can flood quickly and with little warning.

The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense (GHS/OCD), with NWS, will continue to monitor all systems in the area and provide updates as needed.