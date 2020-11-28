The system that the National Weather Service warned about on Friday continues to bring rain and winds to Guam.

At 1 p.m. today, doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain, between 2 and 3 inches, having fallen.

Meteorologists heightened the flash flood watch to a warning for Guam. It's expected to expire at 4 p.m.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include, but are not limited to Talofofo, Inarajan, Asan, Merizo, Piti, Santa Rita and Umatac.

Flooding

A flood warning means flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains, NWS states. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks.

Meteorologists urge residents to stay away from flooded roads, noting that most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

If the area you're in starts flood, move to higher ground. Act quickly to protect your life, the warning states.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.

High surf, rip current risk

NWS also issued a high surf advisory, that will be in effect until 6 a.m. Sunday. Surf is expected at 10 to 12 feet with dangerous rip currents along east facing reefs of Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan.

Dangerous rip currents are expected until early Tuesday morning, according to an NWS advisory.

These both make dangerous conditions for swimmers and beach goers. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Swimmers should stay out of the water and beach goers should keep a safe distance from breaking waves.

Precautions

Residents should avoid venturing out near reef lines facing east. Large breaking waves can knock you down and cause serious injuries. Very strong rip currents will be life threatening.

If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline.

If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.