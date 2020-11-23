Flash flood warning in effect through 3:30 this afternoon

The National Weather Service Weather Forecast Office Guam upgraded the flood advisory to a flash flood warning, in effect for Guam until 3:30 p.m. this afternoon, which means flooding is occurring or imminent.

As of 2:30 p.m. this afternoon, Route 2, at Nimitz Beach, Agat was impassable.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are producing heavy rain across Guam.

Heavy rain has been reported across southern Guam, especially in the villages of Agat, Umatac, Merizo, Inarajan, and surrounding areas. Rain was falling at a rate of 2 to 4 inches per hour.

Landslides are also possible in steep terrain.

The Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense advised:

· Residents living along streams and creeks should move to higher ground.

· If there is a flooding emergency, contact 911.

· Stay away from storm drains, culverts, creeks, and streams. Water levels can rise rapidly and sweep people away.

· Avoid walking or driving though floodwaters. Just 6 inches of moving water can knock you down, and 2 feet of water can sweep your vehicle away.

· If there is a chance of flash flooding, move immediately to higher ground.

· If floodwaters rise around your car but the water is not moving, abandon the car and move to higher ground. If the water is moving, do not leave the car.

· Do not camp, park, or hike along streams, rivers, and creeks during heavy rainfall.