The National Weather Service (NWS) Guam Weather Forecast Office issued a flash flood warning for southwestern Guam until 3:15 p.m.

Heavy rain was falling at a rate of two to three inches per hour. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly or is already occurring.

Impacts expected include flooding in drainages, streams, rivers, roads, properties, and other low-lying areas. Flooded public roads may become impassable. Landslides are possible in steep terrain.

Residents and visitors are advised to take the following precautionary actions:

• Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even if they are currently dry;

• Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown;

• If driving, be alert for low visibilities and slippery roads in heavy rain;

• Slow down where water is ponding on the road;

• Avoid walking or driving through flood waters. Just 6 inches of moving water can knock you down, and 2 feet of water can sweep your vehicle away;

• Avoid camping, parking, or hiking along streams, rivers, and creeks during heavy rainfall. These areas can flood quickly and with little warning;