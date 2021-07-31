The National Weather Service in Tiyan has issued a flash flood warning for Guam.

The warning expires at 2:45 pm., according to meteorologists.

At 1:15 p.m. ChST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicate thunderstorms producing heavy rain with rain rates of 2-3 inches per hour across portions of southern Guam including Umatac and Merizo. Rain gauges show that 1-2 inches of rain has already fallen. Additional heavy showers approaching from the south are expected to bring an additional 2-3 inches to parts of southern Guam.

Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in small streams, some stretches of road and other areas that have poor drainage or are low-lying, the press release stated.

According to officials, Merizo and Umatac are expected to experience some flash flooding.

Officials urge drivers to turn around when they encounter flooded roads.