Island residents already under a stay-at-home order because of the pandemic had more reasons to stay indoors on Thursday afternoon through the evening, as Guam experienced heavy rain, lightning and thunder.

Radar rain gauges showed rain was falling at a rate of 3 to 5 inches per hour Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service Guam Forecast Office, causing flash floods that rendered some areas impassable.

Flash flooding occurred as rivers, streams and culverts overflowed.

The flash flood warning continued from the early afternoon through 8:45 p.m.

In Umatac, at least one house was seen nearly half-submerged in floodwater. There were no reports of injuries as of press time.

Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense stated they received the following reports of disrupted or impassable roadways:

• Route 1, Ilipog by GTA, in Upper Tumon;

• Route 1, and Route 16 by Micronesia Mall, in Dededo;

• Route 10 by Wendy's, in Barrigada;

• Route 8 by Golden Sea Restaurant, in Barrigada;

• Route 1 by Polaris Point, in Piti;

• Route 2, Pagachao, in Agat;

• Route 1 by Chief Brodie Elementary School, in Tamuning; and

• Route 4, Barcinas Street, in Merizo.