Flea treatment halves school day

Students at D.L. Perez Elementary School will be released early today as the school deals with some unwanted pests.

The campus will be addressing a flea infestation, the Guam Department of Education announced Tuesday in a press release.

GDOE has not disclosed how long the fleas have been a problem for the school. However, the issue was brought to light Friday when officials discussed it during a Guam Education Board meeting.

According to Cathy Morris Schroeder, director of the Guam Head Start program, classrooms were plagued by fleas as a result of dogs running rampant in the area.

She noted that students were relocated to temporary classrooms while the issue is being addressed.

“We have a new temporary classroom. We bombed the classroom already," said Schroeder. She told the board an exterminator has been hired to "get rid of the fleas."

While no reports of adverse impacts to children were noted, parents and guardians of students attending D.L. Perez are asked to keep an eye out for signs of flea bites, as the children may have been exposed.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, “After a flea bites you, a small, discolored bump forms. A discolored ring or halo may appear around the bite. Flea bites may appear in a straight line or a cluster of many bites.”

Students will be released at 11:30 a.m. Parents who pick up their children are asked to be at the campus at that time. Lunch will be provided, and bus transportation will be provided for students.

"The pest control vendor will need full access to the campus to ensure the treatment product dries prior to regular school operations," GDOE stated.

School is scheduled to resume normal operations Thursday, GDOE said in the release.