Fleet commander, master chief visit sailors

U.S. Pacific Fleet commander Adm. John Aquilino and Pacific Fleet Master Chief James Honea arrived on Guam and visited the crew of the USS Theodore Roosevelt on Friday to see the return operation firsthand and thank the sailors for their resilience and dedication.

"The sailors on Theodore Roosevelt have been on the front line fighting this invisible adversary never before experienced by our Navy," said Aquilino. "These patriots on TR have not only fulfilled their solemn oath to the constitution by fighting all enemies, they have also provided extremely important information enabling our medical experts to develop solutions to this virus for the entire nation."

The visit included time aboard the ship to see the extensive work that went into disinfecting the aircraft carrier, according to the U.S. Pacific Fleet Public Affairs Office. Aquilino and Honea also spent the day participating in small-group discussions with sailors, answering questions and addressing their concerns.

"I am incredibly proud of the ongoing effort to get this crew healthy and take back their ship," said Aquilino. "TR has laid the foundation for a 'get well' road map for the Navy to refine as we continue to learn about operating in this evolving environment."

The aircraft carrier arrived on Guam on March 27 and has been docked at Apra Harbor with an estimated 700 sailors aboard the ship to maintain critical operations and conduct aggressive cleaning and sanitation of the warship.

Honea said he was impressed with the resilience and pride he saw in the sailors.

"Our adversaries may think they have an edge on us due to the virus outbreak, but from what I've seen, I have no doubt this crew has proven them wrong," said Honea.

To return to the ship, the 4,000 sailors who were in quarantine or isolation off-ship tested negative twice after completing their observation period. Sailors are returning to the ship in waves over the span of the next several days, as the 700 sailors who have been cleaning and running essential services will begin their isolation, according to U.S. Pacific Fleet.

Aquilino and Honea also met with Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and expressed their appreciation to the island for the support and hospitality shown to the sailors. They also toured medical facilities on the island, as well as quarantine sites.

"Between our joint medical personnel, the Seabees, and the Marines, this has been an all-hands-on-deck fight," said Honea. "This is what it means to be shipmates. This is the Navy-Marine Corps team, and joint force working together."