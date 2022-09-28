About two dozen United Airlines flight attendants and their supporters gathered Tuesday afternoon at the corner of a parking lot in front of the A.B. Won Pat International Airport to take part in an informational picket on working conditions at the airlines.

Brandishing signs with phrases such as "solutions, not excuses" and "flight attendants lead the way," the picketers on Guam kicked off what are expected to be nationwide demonstrations.

Rsei Isim, the United Airlines Association of Flight Attendants Council 65 Guam president, said the flight attendants are demonstrating to demand fixes to ongoing operational issues, as well as demand that focus be placed on labor relations to support flight attendants and passengers.

These issues include failure to properly staff crew schedulers, who are supposed to address any disruptions, and significant wait times for calls to address operational issues.

Isim has said that management at United has left flight attendants empty-handed when it comes to addressing operational setbacks on flights.

Differing views

United Corporate Communications provided a statement to The Guam Daily Post regarding concerns that management has failed to provide operational support.

"We’ve worked hard to reduce wait times for flight attendants to talk to a crew scheduler, including more hiring and adding digital options for some items," United stated.

But Isim said flight attendants haven't felt the impact of these efforts and haven't seen any concrete solutions to mitigate what he said are nearly daily issues occurring nationwide.

"That's why we're here doing this informational picketing to ensure the company and the union does sit down and talk about some of the issues that's been raised," Isim said. "What we're expecting is for the company and the union to sit down and get these issues, because these are immediate issues that needs to be addressed. So, hopefully, this informational picket will perhaps bring these two parties to really sit down and find ways to mitigate these issues that we're going through."

The information picket is not a strike, he said. The picketers were acting on their free time and there was no expected impact on United operations as a result of the picket.