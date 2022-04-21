Flight from Busan to Guam resumes

WELCOME: A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority and Guam Visitors Bureau representatives greet tourists who arrived on a Jin Air Flight from Busan Saturday. Courtesy A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority.

Welcoming the first scheduled flight from Busan, South Korea since the onset of the COVID-19pandemic, the A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority and the Guam Visitors Bureau greeted passengers on Jin Air’s newly resumed Guam-Busan-Guam route.

Jin Air Flight LJ773 arrived at 1 p.m. Saturday, carrying 85 passengers, 17 of whom were participants in the GVB’s Guam Familiarization Tour for Busan-based media and influencers.

John M. Quinata, executive manager of the GIAA, said in a press release: “The GIAA team was excited to greet our visitors but also to welcome the first flight into the east portion of our International Arrivals Corridor which serves passenger Gates 9 through 21.”

(Daily Post Staff)

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you