United Airlines Flight 196 to Narita, Japan, was the last scheduled departure out of the A.B. Won Pat International Airport at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday before the island entered Condition of Readiness 1, according to airport spokesperson Rolenda Faasuamalie.

Many residents looking to leave this week and visitors expecting to go home will have to sit through Supertyphoon Mawar. More and more flights to and from Guam were canceled with the approach of the storm, according to the Joint Information Center. The airport remained open as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The Guam Visitors Bureau is coordinating with the airport and the Guam Hotel & Restaurant Association to prepare the visitor industry for Mawar, according to GVB spokesman Josh Tyquiengco.

Travelers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest updates on their flight status.

United Airlines issued an advisory Tuesday morning of a travel waiver for all Guam, Saipan and Micronesia flights between May 22 and May 24. Customers can reschedule their trip and have change fees and fare differences waived, but new flights must be with United and depart no later than May 30. Tickets must be in the same cabin and between the same cities as originally booked.

United customers scheduled to depart May 23 and May 24 are encouraged to check the airline's website or the United app for the most current flight information or reschedule their flights as a result of Supertyphoon Mawar. Customers can call United's customer service section at 1-800-864-8331 for assistance.

Find flight schedule updates online at https://www.guamairport.com/passenger/flights/flight-schedule.

The following are the latest canceled flights as of Tuesday morning.

Canceled arrivals:

• UA150 origin Kansai, May 23.

• UA827 Narita, May 23.

• UA136 Nagoya, May 23.

• UA201 Honolulu, May 23.

• UA154 Chuuk, May 23.

• UA197 Narita, May 23.

• UA865 Narita, May 23.

• TW303 Incheon, May 23.

• 7C1182 Narita, May 23.

• 7C3102, Incheon, May 23.

• KE421 Incheon, May 23.

• KE423 Incheon, May 24.

• KE421 Incheon, May 24.

Canceled departures:

• UA177 to Kansai, May 23.

• UA873 Narita, May 23.

• UA171 Nagoya, May 23.

• UA193 Koror, May 23.

• UA183 Manila, May 23.

• UA185 Yap, May 23.

• 7C3101 Incheon, May 23.

• KE422 Incheon, May 23.

• KE424 Incheon, May 24.

• KE422 Incheon, May 24.

• TW304 Incheon, May 24.

• 7C1181 Narita, May 24.

Tourism coordination

Guam’s source markets and all partnered travel agents, travel trade, hotels and airlines have been informed of the storm. Hotel guests were also instructed to stay out of coastal waters until weather conditions improve.

GVB activated its visitor concierge program to assist visitors that speak Japanese, Korean and Mandarin Chinese with any emergencies. The main hotline to call is 671-588-3030.

“It’s too soon to say about a drop in arrivals,” Tyquiengco said Tuesday. “We'll have a better picture of how the typhoon affected arrivals when the preliminary arrivals report for May comes out.”

GVB is in “constant contact” with visitor markets about the latest typhoon updates, he said.