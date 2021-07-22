Flood advisory for Guam and the Marianas; heavy rainfall and winds with gusts to 20 mph expected

The National Weather Service Guam Weather Forecast Office has issued a short term forecast for Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan, and their coastal waters.

A surface trough from the south will combine with some daytime island heating to bring passing showers and thunderstorms to much of the Marianas and coastal waters through 6 p.m., according to the Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense.

Thunderstorms with up to an inch and a half of rainfall will be possible along with gusts up to 20 mph.

An urban and small stream flood advisory is in effect for Guam until 5 p.m. Heavy rain due to thunderstorms will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area resulting in minor flooding.

Residents and visitors are advised to take the following precautionary actions:

· Clear drainage areas and unblock clogged storm drains in your area to minimize the chance of flooding.

· If driving, be alert for low visibilities and slippery roads in heavy rain;

· Slow down where water is ponding on the road;

· Turn Around, Don’t Drown. Avoid walking or driving through flood waters. Just 6 inches of moving water can knock you down, and 2 feet of water can sweep your vehicle away;

· Avoid camping, parking, or hiking along streams, rivers, and creeks during heavy rainfall. These areas can flood quickly and with little warning;

· Visit https://www.ready.gov/floods to learn more.

The community is advised to watch for occasional lightning and reduced visibilities down to around one mile near heavier showers. Brief gusts up to 25 knots are also possible over the waters near showers and thunderstorms. If lightning is seen or thunder is heard, seek shelter indoors.

GHS/OCD remind the community to practice extreme caution while traveling in rainy conditions, driving below the speed limit and allowing enough braking distance between vehicles.