Flood advisory in effect on Guam until 11 a.m.

The National Weather Service's Guam office issued an urban and small stream flood advisory for Guam, in effect until 11 a.m. A flood advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.

Two to three inches of rain has already fallen and an additional 1 to 2 inches is expected. This additional rainfall will result in minor flooding.

Residents and visitors are advised to take the following precautionary actions:

· If driving, be alert for low visibilities and slippery roads in heavy rain.

· Slow down where water is ponding on the road.

· Turn Around, Don’t Drown. Avoid walking or driving through flood waters. Just 6 inches of moving water can knock you down, and 2 feet of water can sweep your vehicle away

· Avoid camping, parking, or hiking along streams, rivers, and creeks during heavy rainfall. These areas can flood quickly and with little warning.

· Visit https://www.ready.gov/floods to learn more.

The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense advise residents and visitors to practice extreme caution while traveling in rainy conditions, driving below the speed limit and allowing enough braking distance between vehicles.