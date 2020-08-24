Flood advisory in effect through 3:45 p.m. today

The National Weather Service's Guam Weather Forecast Office has issued a flood advisory for central and northern Guam, in effect until 3:45 p.m. today.

A flood advisory means river or stream flows are elevated or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent, according to the Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense.

Heavy rain is causing minor flooding in central and northern Guam. Up to 2 inches of rain have already fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Dededo, Tamuning, Mangilao, Ordot-Chalan Pago, Barrigada, Yona, Agana Heights, Talofofo, Mongmong-Toto-Maite, Sinajana, Inarajan, Asan, Merizo, Piti, Santa Rita, and Umatac, the agencies stated.

Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area for the next two hours. This additional rainfall will cause additional flooding.

Residents and visitors are advised to take the following precautionary actions:

· If driving, be alert for low visibilities and slippery roads in heavy rain;

· Slow down where water is ponding on the road;

· Avoid walking or driving through flood waters. Just 6 inches of moving water can knock you down, and 2 feet of water can sweep your vehicle away;

· Avoid camping, parking, or hiking along streams, rivers, and creeks during heavy rainfall. These areas can flood quickly and with little warning;

· Visit https://www.ready.gov/floods to learn more.

The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense (GHS/OCD) advise residents and visitors to practice extreme caution while traveling in rainy conditions, driving below the speed limit and allowing enough braking distance between vehicles.