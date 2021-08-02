Flood advisory is in effect for Guam, Mariana islands through this afternoon

An urban and small stream flood advisory is in effect for Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan until 4 p.m.

Heavy rain will cause urban and small stream flooding. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area resulting in minor flooding.

The National Weather Service Guam Weather Forecast Office advised a wet monsoon pattern is expected for the Marianas before drier weather slowly returns midweek.

Although all tropical cyclone development is expected to stay north of the Marianas, excessive rainfall is still expected. Showers are not expected to thin out to normal conditions until after Tuesday.

The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense remind the community to be alert for possible additional advisories and practice caution while traveling in rainy conditions, driving below the speed limit and allowing enough braking distance between vehicles.

Earlier today, a thunderstorm advisory was issued. Officials urge residents to be alert and take precautions as required. If lightning is seen or thunder is heard, remain indoors.

NWS continues to monitor all systems in the region. To the northeast, a circulation (98W) continues northward and away from the region. NWS forecast models also show a series of circulations periodically developing in the coming two to three days.

Fortunately for the Marianas, all activity will stay to the north, with the only effects being brief west to southwest monsoon surges of winds and rains the first half of this week.