With red roses, chocolates and stuffed teddy bears, Guam's florists are feverishly preparing for the biggest floral day of the year, Valentine's Day.

Julie Santos, who works at Flowers by Tand in Tumon, said people have been inquiring about orders since last month.

The most popular, of course, are red roses, which symbolize love, Santos said.

The shop, owned by Dolores Tuncap, has been in business for 40 years, bringing cheer and surprises around the island, not just for Valentine's Day, but throughout the year.

As the big day approaches, a team of six florists was seen taking special care of dozens of floral arrangements, meticulously placing each flower into vases decorated with red ribbons and hearts.

Santos said the shop received hundreds of calls from customers, even before the start of the shift.

"We checked in a little early to start prepping and the phones were ringing even then," she said, adding that the shop continued to received calls even after closing.

Santos said the shop is fully loaded with orders ready to be delivered today, Valentine's Day.

The shop also sells balloons, assorted chocolates, and other flower arrangements for any occassion.

Apart from regular customers, Santos said the shop also has seen more students coming in looking for something special for their moms.

'Too many flowers to count'

Nichol's Boutique, a locally owned family business, has prepared four vans ready to deliver hundreds of arrangements by Valentine's Day.

"There's too many flowers to count," Bertha Tanaka, owner of Nichol's Boutique, said as a team of more than 12 florists was working feverishly in the back of the floral shop putting together arrangements to be delivered today and tomorrow.

Tanaka and her husband, Fred, opened the floral shop in 1978 and moved to the new location in Tamuning last March.

This holiday, the boutique expects it will send out over 3,000 roses, including specially sourced roses from Ecuador that arrived in a protective netting to keep them beautifully intact before it removed and delivered to the customer.

For those who forgot to place an order or who want to pick up a last-minute arrangement, Tanaka said, some arrangements will be available to be purchased in the shop.

While red roses are traditionally a favorite, she said, other customers have chosen an assortment of other colors including lavender, pink, peach, yellow and white.

She notes that Valentine's Day isn't just for the lovers.

"We've gotten several calls from college kids who want to deliver to their mothers," said Tanaka.