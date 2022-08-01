Floyd named Linebacker of the Week

LINEBACKER: U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Devin Floyd, center, armament flight chief and interim wing weapons manager with the 36th Maintenance Squadron, receives the Linebacker of the Week Award from U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul R. Birch, left, commander of the 36th Wing, accompanied by U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. John E. Payne, command chief of the 36th Wing, at Andersen Air Force Base, July 13. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities. Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens/U.S. Air Force