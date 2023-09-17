Flu season is here, warns Public Health

The “ber” months are here and, on Guam, September marks the start of flu season, according to the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

The flu is a highly contagious viral disease that brings runny noses, coughs, sore throats, fevers, chills and body aches, but it can be prevented.

According to Public Health, getting vaccinated can help reduce chances of coming down with the flu.

“A yearly flu vaccine is recommended for everyone ages 6 months and older. Vaccination is especially important for protecting those who are at risk for serious flu complications, including young children, pregnant women, adults ages 65 years and older and anyone with chronic health conditions like asthma, diabetes and heart disease,” DPHSS said in a press release.

Many of the same preventive measures used during the COVID-19 pandemic also can reduce the risk of flu.

Public Health encourages island residents to take the following preventive measures:

Social distance.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick, and avoid contact with people if you are sick.

Stay home if you are experiencing flu-like symptoms. Wear a mask, and wash your hands regularly.

Avoid touching your hands, mouth and eyes.

In fact, Dr. Robert Leon Guerrero, Public Health’s chief medical officer, has previously reported that COVID-19 preventive measures played a role in a decrease in respiratory illnesses such as the flu popping up in 2020 through 2022.

The flu and other respiratory illnesses didn't reemerge until COVID-19 mitigation measures relaxed and residents began to resume "normalcy," according to Post files.

If people do catch the flu, Public Health recommends seeking medical treatment.

“Talk to your primary health care provider and see what is the best medicine for you and your symptoms. According to the (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,) antiviral drugs can be used to treat your illness,” Public Health said in the release.