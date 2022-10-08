The cafeteria of Finegayan Elementary School in Dededo was filled with music Wednesday morning, serving one last hurrah with the school's music teacher, who will be retiring.

Students with the Visual and Performing Arts program, also known as VPA, held a fun and exciting choir presentation, performing one last time with VPA choir teacher Marc LaPlante.

Students of the VPA program, formerly the Gifted and Talented Education program, or GATE, hosted the two-day concert at the home of the Flying Fish, wishing LaPlante a happy retirement and to entertain fellow Guihans, or fish in the CHamoru language.

Songs performed were "Heroes" by Alesso, "A Million Dreams" from "The Greatest Showman," an American musical drama in 2017, and the Finegayan Elementary School song, to name a few.

GDOE wished LaPlante good luck in his next endeavors.

“We were fortunate to have Mr. LaPlante share his passion for the arts with our students for so many years, and we are also excited for him to begin this new chapter in his life,” said GDOE officials. “Thank you for your commitment to enriching our students' lives through the performing arts. Thank you for fostering a love for the performing arts in our students.”