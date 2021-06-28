Flying into Guam, CNMI? Smile for the new facial biometrics system

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has implemented in Guam and Saipan airports Simplified Arrival, an automated system that uses facial biometrics to verify identities and process arrivals into the United States.

This process provides travelers with a touchless system that further secures and streamlines international arrivals while fulfilling a longstanding congressional mandate to biometrically record the entry and exit of non-U.S. citizens, according to a press release.

The implementation of Simplified Arrival was announced in partnership with the Guam International Airport Authority and the Commonwealth Ports Authority.

Richard F. Di Nucci, CBP Director of Field Operations in San Francisco, said the combination of skilled CBP officers and the use of advanced biometric technology "provides travelers with a secure, efficient, and touchless arrival process and enhances the customer experience.”

Simplified Arrival only uses the biometric facial comparison process at a time and place where travelers are already required by law to verify their identity by presenting a travel document.

When travelers arrive at the Francisco C. Ada/Saipan International Airport or the Antonio B. Won Pat International Airport on an international flight, they will pause for a photo at the primary inspection point. CBP’s biometric facial comparison process will compare the new photo of the traveler to a small gallery of high-quality images that the traveler has already provided to the government, such as passport and visa photos, according to the press release.

Foreign travelers who have traveled to the U.S. previously may no longer need to provide fingerprints as their identity will be confirmed through the touchless facial comparison process.

CBP officials said the Simplified Arrival system pairs one of the industry’s highest ranked facial comparison algorithms, as assessed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology, with trained CBP officers who are skilled at verifying the authenticity of travel documents. If a traveler cannot be matched to a photo on record using the Simplified Arrival process, the traveler will proceed through the traditional inspection process consistent with existing requirements for entry into the United States.

U.S. citizens or those foreign travelers who are not required to provide biometrics who wish to opt out of the new biometric process may notify a CBP officer as they approach the primary inspection point. These travelers will be required to present a valid travel document for inspection by a CBP officer and they will be processed consistent with existing requirements for admission into the United States.

CBP is committed to its privacy obligations and has taken steps to safeguard the privacy of all travelers. CBP has employed strong technical security safeguards and has limited the amount of personally identifiable information used in the facial biometric process. New photos of U.S. citizens will be deleted within 12 hours. Photos of most foreign nationals will be stored in a secure Department of Homeland Security system.

CBP and its air travel partners are expanding the use of facial biometrics through public-private partnerships to not only fulfill the Congressional security mandate, but also to further secure and enhance touchless travel wherever identity verification is required for international travel.

Currently, CBP has also implemented biometric facial comparison technology partially or fully at entry into the United States at 172 airports, including Preclearance locations, and at exit from the United States at 32 airports. To date, more than 77 million travelers have participated in the biometric facial comparison process at air, land, and seaports of entry. Since September 2018, CBP has leveraged facial biometrics to prevent more than 700 imposters from illegally entering the United States by using genuine travel documents that were issued to other people.