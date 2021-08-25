More restrictions on social gatherings are expected, according to Adelup.

In a statement to the media, Adelup officials stated: “After consulting with leadership from Public Health, the Guam Memorial Hospital, the Guam Regional Medical City, her State Surgeon, and her COVID-19 team, Governor Leon Guerrero is considering additional limitations to social gatherings. More information will be provided shortly.”

The announcement follows Tuesday night’s report of 126 new COVID-19 cases and 27 hospitalizations.

The governor's Physicians Advisory Group wasn't mentioned in the statement. The group has played a significant role in determining public health policies related to the pandemic this past year and a half.

Recently, the PAG chairman, differed with the governor on the restrictions against unvaccinated people. Following Friday's press conference when the governor initially announced food, drinks and exercise-related establishments and events would require patrons and staff to be fully vaccinated, Dr. Hoa Nguyen disagreed and called for executive order needed to be rescinded.

The governor, later amended the order, saying residents can self-attest to having received at least the first vaccine dose. Additionally, establishments can determine for themselves whether their staff would be required to be vaccinated.