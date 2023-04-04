A man, who allegedly told Guam Police Department officers that he was trying to go home after “drinking too much” following a car crash, is accused of assaulting police at Central Precinct Command. Police said he was shocked with a Taser stun gun three times before he would comply.

According to a magistrate's complaint filed against Tolbert Grayling, officers responded to the parking lot of A-Class Lounge on March 31 after a reported vehicle collision. Police on the scene encountered Grayling, who they said had “slurred speech and a lack of balance.”

Grayling reportedly smelled of alcohol and had “bloodshot, watery eyes” when he refused to take a standardized field sobriety test. Officers said he also refused to speak with police and asked to call his attorney, but didn’t know his attorney’s number.

“Defendant refused to sign the custodial interrogation form, but stated, 'I just want to say I was just out with my friend and decided to go home, (because) I had too much to drink.”

The complaint stated that Grayling was arrested and brought to the Central Precinct Command, where he allegedly became uncooperative with officers.

Police reported Grayling was heard yelling, “Is this how you treat American citizens? I am an American citizen, I have rights.” The complaint stated an officer “tried to de-escalate the situation by instructing Tolbert to cooperate.”

Grayling allegedly used his left arm to shove one of the officers “against the corner of the wall” and punched another officer's mouth.

According to police, Grayling continued to struggle with officers while they attempted to move him to another area of the room.

“Defendant fell to the ground and placed his hands under his chest. Defendant would not comply with officers’ instructions and had to be tased three times before defendant furnished his hands,” the complaint stated.

In the process, one officer received an abrasion to his inner lower lip and another suffered a small laceration to the bridge of his nose.

Guam Fire Department medics assessed Grayling before he was taken to Guam Memorial Hospital, according to the complaint, where he was treated and discharged.

Grayling was charged with two counts of assault on a peace officer as a third-degree felony and one count of driving while impaired as a misdemeanor.