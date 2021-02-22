The Guam Department of Education will continue food commodities distribution under the U.S. Department of Agriculture, in partnership with community organizations.
Commodities are provided, in bags and in bulk, to community organizations. Organizations will distribute food commodities directly to the clients and households they serve.
The following is a schedule of food commodities to be picked up by organizations:
Feb. 22: Sanctuary Inc., 30 bags
Feb. 22: Toge, 64 bags
Feb. 23: Sisters of Mercy, 53 bags
Feb. 23: Adult day care, 170 bags
Feb. 24: Catholic Social Service, 703 bags
Feb. 25: St. Dominic's Senior Care Home, 148 bags
Feb. 25: Oasis Empowerment Center, 64 bags
Feb. 26: Westcare Pacific Islands, 114 bags
Feb. 26: Salvation Army, 300 bags