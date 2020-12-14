Food distribution continues this week with Tamuning, Barrigada

The Emergency Food Assistance Program continues this week with Tamuning and Barrigada.

Tamuning

• Dec. 14 - Drive-thru for Tamuning residents who signed up for The Emergency Food Assistance Program is 2-4 p.m.

• Dec. 15: Door-to-door delivery.

For more information, call 646-5211 or 646-8646.

Barrigada

• Dec. 16 - Drive-thru from 8-10 a.m. at the old carnival grounds in Tiyan.

• Dec. 17 - will be door-to-door delivery for manåmko’ and individuals with disabilities.

For more information, call 734-3737 or 734-3859.

The program comes under the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Nutrition Service and is administered by the Guam Department of Education, which works with the Mayors’ Council of Guam.

Village distribution is conducted with a drive-thru or door-to-door delivery. Recipients will receive one bag of TEFAP food commodities per household that may include elbow macaroni, oat circle cereal, tomato sauce, spaghetti sauce, canned pears, mixed fruit, canned beef, canned chicken, instant milk, split peas and/or kidney beans, bottled orange juice and banana chips. Only village drive-thru distribution recipients will receive frozen orange juice.

The food is distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last. Commodity distribution in each village will be available to village constituents only and residents should call their respective mayor’s office for more information. Participants must wear a mask, maintain physical distancing, and follow all traffic directions and signage.