Food distribution continues tomorrow and Thursday; disaster relief program application deadline is Friday

Distribution for the Emergency Food Assistance Program Disaster Household Distribution continues this week on June 9 and June 11, officials stated in a Joint Information Center press release. The emergency food supplies are intended for families impacted by COVID-19.

Recipients will receive one bag of TEFAP-DHD food commodities and one Farmers to Families food box of fresh fruits or vegetables. Food commodities include items such as fresh apples and oranges, beans, rice, canned fruits, sauces, tuna, salmon, pork, beef, and chicken. Distribution will take place on the following dates and locations:

Tuesday, June 9​:

• Mount Lam Lam in Agat-Umatac from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

• Dededo Farmer’s Market from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Thursday, June 11​:

• Tiyan Upper Baseball Field from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

• Yona St. Francis Church from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Commodities will be distributed for the week on a first come, first served basis, ​while supplies last.​ Distribution may end early if all available resources are distributed before 10 a.m. Participants are asked to follow the following program guidelines:

● Please be patient;

● Follow instructions and have valid identification ready;

● Wear a mask at all times;

● Remain in your vehicle;

● Proceed with caution; and

● Follow traffic directions and signage.

In addition to the 12,000 commodity bags approved for distribution through the TEFAP-DHD program, an additional 8,019 bags of commodities were distributed to non-profit community organizations, Mayor’s Offices, and the Feed the Need Organization between March and May 2020.

Disaster Relief Program deadline to apply is Friday

The application deadline for the Disaster Relief Program – ​Prugråman Salåppe’ Ayudon I Taotao​ - is ​Friday, June 12​.​ ​Those who submit their applications by the June 12 deadline will have until June 30 to submit all the additional required documents.

To date, a total of 17,040 checks have been processed and released totaling $12.8 million.

All program recipients who are currently eligible and receiving benefits and those who have submitted an application, but have not yet been processed under any of the public assistance programs: Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP); Medicaid; MIP; Cash Assistance Programs (CAP); and Child Care Development Fund (CCDF) Block Grant, will ​not need to submit a new application form to receive the Disaster Relief Program cash assistance. DPHSS will provide a listing of all enrolled households to the Department of Administration (DOA). ​DOA will mail checks to the Head of the Household.

How to apply

Download and complete the “Disaster Relief Cash Assistance Program Application” available on the Department of Public Health and Social Services website (​dphss.guam.gov​).

​Send the signed application by email to ​PublicAssistance@dphss.guam.gov​ or submit it to the Drop Box located at Castle Mall in Mangilao, Room 16 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.

Eligibility Criteria:

1. Total household’s gross monthly income must be equal to or below the 165% of the federal poverty level

2. Head of Household must be 18 years old and above

3. Must provide proof of 6 months residency on Guam (examples: Landlords Statement, GHURA Contract), Statement of Living Arrangement (if living with individuals other than your family, Mayors Verification)

4. Must provide valid identification documents (Head of Household and its members): Driver’s License, or Guam Identification Card or Passport

5. Copy of each household member’s Social Security Card

DOA will verify eligibility based on the information submitted and mail checks to qualifying applicants. For information regarding check disbursements, please contact DOA at 475-1101, 475-1250 or 475-1221.

Normal TEFAP commodities distribution resumes last week of June

The Emergency Food Assistance Program regular operations will be suspended from June 15-19 in order to replenish commodity resources and to transition back to operations at the Piti warehouse.

Normal TEFAP commodities distribution will resume at the GDOE Piti warehouse during the final week of June.

Further TEFAP information, dates and times will be announced at a later date.

The TEFAP commodities distribution program is available to economically vulnerable families that participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP); Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program, and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF). Participants are reminded to continue to follow all safety guidelines.

Expanded COVID-19 testing continues

DPHSS, in collaboration with the Government of Guam, the Mayors Council of Guam, private, and federal agencies, continues expanded COVID-19 testing.

Testing is free and open to the public. No symptoms are needed to qualify for testing. If your village is not listed, please proceed to a neighboring village for testing. Please bring an I.D., if one is available. The expanded testing schedule is as follows:

COVID-19 drive-through testing:

● Tuesday, June 9, 2020, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the DPHSS Southern Regional Community Health Center parking lot, Inarajan

● Wednesday, June 10, 2020, 9 a.m. -12 p.m. at the Mongmong Church

● Thursday, June 11, 2020, 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. at the Merizo Senior Center

● Tuesday, June 16, 2020, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Piti Mayor’s Office

● Wednesday, June 17, 2020, 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. at the Santa Rita Senior Center

● Thursday, June 18, 2020, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the St. Anthony Church grounds, Tamuning

● Tuesday, June 23, 2020, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the GPD Police Koban Parking Lot (next to Barrigada Community Center)

● Wednesday, June 24, 2020, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Agana Heights Mayor’s Office

If you are experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19, please call your health care provider. If a patient does not have a regular health care provider, they can call any of the Community Health Centers or the DPHSS Medical Triage Hotline Phone Numbers listed below to report symptoms and obtain guidance from clinicians, or call 311 and dial option number 1.

● (671) 480-7859

● (671) 480-6760/3

● (671) 480-7883

● (671) 687-6170 (ADA Dedicated Number)