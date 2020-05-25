Food distribution line on Wednesday to shift from Piti to Tiyan; 2 distribution sites on Friday

The Guam Department of Education's distribution of the U.S. Department of Agriculture-funded food boxes and food bags to help households cope with the COVID-19 economic downturn will be at two new locations this week.

The distribution site at the GDOE Piti warehouse has been closed following the traffic congestion last week on Marine Corps Drive.

GDOE announced:

• On Wednesday, the distribution will take place at the Tiyan upper baseball field from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Only ​2,000​ food bags and boxes will be distributed on a first come, first-served basis.​ ​Commodities distribution may end early if all 2,000 bags are distributed before 10 a.m.

• On Friday, GDOE, in collaboration with food distribution contractors Pacific Unlimited Incorporated and Matson, Guam, will be issuing food boxes and bags at two sites:

Tiyan upper baseball field from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Dededo Farmer’s Market from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Only ​2,000​ food bags and boxes will be distributed at each site on a first-come, first-served basis. Distribution may end early if all available resources are distributed before 10 a.m., GDOE stated.