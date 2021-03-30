Drive-thru distribution of emergency food packages for 300 Santa Rita constituents will be from 1-5 p.m. on Thursday at the Santa Rita Community Center, while supplies last.

Residents are asked to wear a mask at all times.

Distribution in each village will be available to village constituents only.

The program comes under the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Nutrition Service and is administered by the Guam Department of Education, which works with the Mayors’ Council of Guam.

Village distribution is conducted with a drive-thru or door-to-door delivery. Recipients will receive one bag of TEFAP food commodities per household that may include canned chicken, chicken in a pouch, spaghetti sauce, mixed fruits, peaches, plums, yellow split peas, pistachios, hazelnuts, circle oat cereal, crispy hexagon cereal, and bottled Cranapple juice.

The food is distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Commodity distribution in each village will be available to village constituents only and residents should call their respective mayor’s office for more information. Participants must wear a mask, maintain physical distancing, and follow all traffic directions and signage.

For more information, call the Santa Rita Mayor’s Office at 565-2514.