A number of Republican lawmakers have introduced a measure to temporarily exempt food and food ingredients from the business privilege tax. The bill would also require businesses to show customers a visible BPT on their receipts and bars retailers from charging that amount.

Bill 316-36 is sponsored by Sens. James Moylan, Tony Ada, Frank Blas Jr. and Chris Duenas. From September 2022 through August 2024, the bill would set a BPT exemption for food and food ingredients "sold for human consumption off the premises where sold."

This exemption won't apply to alcohol, candy, dietary supplements, tobacco, soft drinks and prepared food, which appears to encompass restaurant food and the like.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The bill would also require retailers to show customers on their receipts what amount from their purchase is the BPT charge that would normally be transmitted to the government of Guam, and that amount shall not be levied on the customer.

The Department of Revenue and Taxation will be given 30 days from enactment to promulgate rules for the exemption.

The prices of food items on the island went up nearly 5% in the second quarter of this year compared to the first quarter. Prices went up by more than 16% when compared to the same period last year, according to the consumer price index report for the second quarter of 2022.

Beef products have gone up about 34% compared to last year's second quarter. Poultry prices decreased by 8.6% compared to the first quarter of this year, but increased 1.7% when compared to last year's second quarter.

Fish and seafood went up significantly in the second quarter of this year, as did egg products.

Fish went up by 34% in the second quarter compared to the first quarter, but rose a whopping 71% when compared to the same period last year.

Egg products went up 36% in the second quarter, while compared to the same period last year, went up about 54%.

In addition to poultry, sugars and other meats also saw decreases compared to the first quarter, although minor. Costs overall appear to be rising quarter over quarter and food prices have all gone up compared to last year.

It's unclear what impact the measure will have on the government's revenue collections. The bill does not yet have a fiscal note.

However, the April general fund status report published by the Bureau of Budget and Management Research shows the fund is tracking $87 million ahead of projections.

Moylan made note of this and in his release states there should be opportunities to cover expected revenue impacts from Bill 316.

"If the administration's claims are accurate, and we are indeed collecting more than what was projected for this fiscal year, then instead of spending the money on lesser needed priorities, some savings should be passed on to the consumer through this tax exemption," Moylan stated in the release.