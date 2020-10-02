Food stamp program's ban on fish store stays

A small fish store in Dededo has lost its legal fight to reverse the permanent ban that forbade it from accepting Quest card payments from recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program commonly known as food stamps.

Francy's Fish Mart, in a complaint in the District Court of Guam, alleged that the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food and Nutrition Services erroneously concluded the store was engaged in trafficking SNAP benefits.

The store claimed it did not engage in the trafficking of SNAP benefits, court documents state.

However, the federal government submitted the result of an analysis of the store's transactions and other data.

The analysis identified three patterns "typically indicative of trafficking in SNAP benefits."

The USDA stated in court documents there were:

multiple purchase transactions involving more than one SNAP account occurring too rapidly to be credible;

multiple transactions from individual SNAP accounts occurring within unusually short time frames; and

excessively large transactions that were out of the ordinary for the small fish store.

'Fast with the cash register'

The analysis noted half an hour after SNAP accounts would have been replenished for a certain month, there were 184 EBT transactions or 1 every 2.5 minutes for 7.5 hours straight at the fish store, the analysis found, according to court documents. The store only had one cash register.

Examples of suspicious transactions identified by an investigator included multiple transactions on Nov. 1, 2015, which, according to court documents, "were completed in incredibly short time frames relative to the purchase amounts" including a $104.97 purchase in 17 seconds; a $155.20 purchase in 12 seconds; and a $104.77 purchase in five seconds.

The store did not have the capability to process purchase transactions that quickly, according to court documents.

The store's owner stated, according to court documents, she "often had help at (her) business," she was "fast with the cash register" and often, "people spent $100 to $200 on fish per purchase."

The fish store's owner also stated customers often "live as one big family" and "share one EBT card."

But Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood wasn't convinced with "these generalized assertions."

"The court concludes that plaintiff has failed to demonstrate the existence of a genuine dispute as to whether (Francy's Fish Store) engaged in trafficking of SNAP benefits," states the judge's order, released Thursday.

Tydingco-Gatewood granted the U.S. government's request for a judgment in its favor.