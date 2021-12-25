Christmas isn’t just a holiday for the Lujan family of Sinajana, it's a way to keep alive a family tradition that has grown and evolved into even more traditions over the years.

“Since I was small, my mother loved the Christmas tree and decorations and everything, so I just carried on,” said 82-year-old Joaquin San Nicolas Lujan, “It reminds me because my mother passed away.”

He said the family has continued the Christmas decorating tradition since 1973.

The tradition was passed on by his mother, Adela San Nicolas Lujan.

“Decorating and everything, and painting of the figurines out there, I always helped my mom when the time came, so I keep the tradition. I get help from my grand and my son.”

Joaquin Lujan shares that tradition with his four sons and nine grandchildren.

Everyone participates in putting up decorations or repairing some of the older decorations.

The family's Nativity scene needs repairs each year as it ages.

“It’s a good thing my grandson repaired it because there was a hole on it, ... maybe I can see it for a few more years,” Joaquin Lujan said.

Christmas in October

The Lujans start preparing for Christmas in October, bringing out the decorations from storage and coming together as a family to decorate their home.

The Lujans have not missed a year decorating their home for Christmas, but it isn’t about winning competitions. Instead, it's about quality family time.

“As long as I have the Christmas lights and the family together, that’s winning for me already,” Joaquin Lujan said.

Nightly novena

The family not only comes together to decorate their family home in Sinajana, but also to pray. Family members say the novena nightly, with the final novena prayed on Christmas Day.

“My daughter-in-law says the novena at her house and then we have the party here,” Joaquin Lujan said.

The Lujans hold a Christmas Day feast, bringing all the local favorites to the table with some traditional Christmas pickings.

“All the old food we had before we still make it - the fritada, the kelaguen, it all depends if we have the deer, turkey, ham, all kinds of food,” Joaquin Lujan said.

Joaquin Lujan’s son and daughter-in-law, Angela Lujan, live a few houses down from the ancestral family home. The love of Christmas is shared by younger generations of the family who have also picked up the holiday tradition.

“In 2001 we started doing our novena, I actually took over the novena from my grandmother who used to go around Sinajana and say the novena. So when the opportunity came, I said 'Let me go ahead and do it,'” Angela Lujan said.

Angela Lujan began saying the novena and decorating her home when her eldest son was only 2. She said he is now 22.

Every year, holiday lighting 'got bigger and bigger'

“It's a tradition for me to turn the lights on on Thanksgiving night. Every year, it just got bigger and bigger,” said Angela Lujan, whose home has been transformed into a winter village, complete with tiny houses, train tracks, Christmas trees and the Nativity scene.

“Over the years we collected and we had some friends that gave us containers full of houses.” Angela Lujan said.

She said the love her father-in-law has for Christmas has passed onto her husband, Johnny Lujan, who shares in the enthusiasm of the Christmas spirit.

Family Santa has gifts for everyone

“He thinks he’s Santa Claus. He invites everyone over to our Christmas novena, which ends on Christmas Day. He invites everyone but doesn’t tell them to bring anything. He buys gifts for them and makes them play a game every year,” Angela Lujan said.

Every child who attends receives a gift, and so do the adults.

And there's more.

Angela Lujan and her husband have started another tradition for the adults in attendance. They play a game called "Left and Right" in which participants must listen to a Christmas story and follow the directions before getting a chance to sit on Santa’s lap for a gift.

“Instead of the gifts moving right or left, the participants move right and left or forward. We’ve been playing that for about 20 years,” Angela Lujan said.