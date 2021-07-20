On her time off from work, Yigo resident Rowena Bartolome, 51, brought her elderly parents, both with Alzheimer's, and her two daughters with special needs, to get their COVID-19 vaccinations.

Because her 85-year-old father is on a walker and her mother is now 76, the walk from the car to the University of Guam Calvo Field House took a little while.

Her two daughters, ages 26 and 27, also needed guidance.

Rowena Bartolome said she's not aware of the government service that sends out health care professionals to homes where there are family members having difficulty with mobility or other challenges.

"I could have used some help," she said. "But I'm glad they're now all vaccinated so they're more protected."

Her parents and daughters received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which she's thankful for, so they don't need to go through the same process.

They're among those who will be counted toward the 80% herd immunity goal by July 21, when Guam celebrates its 77th Liberation Day. Rowena Bartolome said she received her second dose several weeks ago.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and other key health officials on Monday said Guam may not be able to reach its 80% herd immunity goal by Wednesday, unless 2,000-plus more adults get vaccinated now.

The officials appealed to the 4,727 who missed their second shot of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for up to 21 days or more, and others to get their first dose of the two-dose vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson.

Arnold Alexander, 54, arrived on Guam from Iowa earlier this month to visit his aging parents after some 20 years. His 78-year-old father Akitaro now uses a walker and has hearing difficulty, and his 75-year-old mother's ailment keeps her in bed.

Both of his parents were unvaccinated, he said, and he wanted to make sure they get this layer of protection from COVID-19.

When he completed his quarantine, he brought his father to the UOG Calvo Field House on Monday.

He would have wanted the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine for his father so he didn't have to come back for a second dose because of his mobility challenges.

"But the doctor said it would be better if he gets Pfizer so we didn't have a choice. He needs to be back for his second dose," the son said.

Because his mother is bedridden, he said he doesn't know how to get help for his mother to also get vaccinated.

"I will try to get her help," the visiting son said. He said he's glad to be back on Guam to see his parents and get at least his father vaccinated.

Families with questions or requests about vaccination are encouraged to call 311 or the Joint Information Center at (671) 478-0208/09/10.

Sakiko Albert, 41, and her 13-year-old daughter Mimi got their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Monday at UOG.

They just came back from Japan, where vaccination rollout is still a challenge especially among those who are not elderly.

So the mother-and-child said they're glad to be back on Guam where vaccination is accessible to most people. The daughter said she wanted to get vaccinated for the new school year.

The Guam National Guard has been operating the UOG vaccination clinic for months.

UOG vaccination site will close July 31

Capt. Denise Chargualaf, task force medical commander for Joint Task Force 671 with the Guam National Guard, on Monday said the UOG vaccination clinic will close on July 31.

Chargualaf said as of July 17, there were 108,441 COVID-19 vaccination shots given at the UOG clinic.

From a peak of 2,300 shots administered a day at the UOG clinic, that has tremendously decreased to an average of 300 a day as the demand for the vaccine waned, Chargualaf said.

Those who need to get their second shot after the UOG clinic closes or those wanting to get vaccinated after that date can still get vaccinated at Department of Public Health and Social Services clinics and other locations.

People can still schedule appointments through tinyurl.com/vaxguam or visit the UOG clinic as a walk-in by or before July 31, especially those who are due their second dose.