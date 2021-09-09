For some, finding work hasn't been easy after close of PUA

D. Estella tried a number of jobs until she was hired as a tour desk employee. She held the position for four years, only to be laid off when pandemic restrictions stalled tourism.

For seven months, the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance was a safety net for her family, until she found a new job in March.

"I don't want to be jobless for a long time," she said on Wednesday. "So whatever job I think I can do, I grab it."

The job lasted only three months, but that didn't discourage her from looking to find other work.

Estella said she's a certified phlebotomy technician but can't get hired because of a lack of experience. But she's persistent and is now just waiting for a board exam to become a certified nursing assistant.

In the meantime, she keeps on looking for a job.

"I'm trying to apply for a job that I can do," she said. "Still no luck."

The PUA eligibility period ended on Sept. 4, but qualified individuals who have not filed a claim still have until Oct. 4 to do so. Many were no longer qualified long before PUA ended.

For a number of former PUA claimants, finding a job during the pandemic hasn't been easy because there are not enough job openings out there for the more than 8,000 remaining PUA recipients as of August, based on government data.

Guam Department of Labor Director David Dell'Isola said on Labor Day that "certain industries will take longer to open up, so it may mean taking a job in a different field."

And that's exactly what Estella and others have been doing, but jobs have proven elusive, though not for lack of trying.

The program that Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Dell'Isola announced in June to help subsidize up to $9.25 an hour of former PUA claimants' salary with companies that would hire them has been "delayed."

The application period initially was planned for late July or early August, so businesses could start getting the salary subsidy for workers by Oct. 1, when the minimum wage increases to $9.25 an hour.

Dell'Isola said GDOL's Bisnes Para i Taotao program will be reevaluated after the Guam Economic Development Authority rolls out its small business pandemic assistance grant program.

The governor allocated $20 million in American Rescue Plan funding for the GEDA program, and the application period opens today.

'I have been struggling'

As a result of the pandemic, JonaLane Ocampo, a mother of three, was laid off from the job she held for more than 10 years. She filed her last PUA claim in July.

The available jobs right now, she said, were offering very low salaries. But she's hopeful that "the right one will come."

"It's been tough," she said. "I just keep on trying."

In August, another mother of three had to start selling household items to make ends meet while she continues to look for a new job months after she stopped receiving PUA.

"Since PUA had to stop," Mrs. Naputi said, "I have been struggling." She requested that her first name be withheld.

Naputi said she had no choice but to sell items she really didn't want to sell – including her phone, bush cutter, earbuds and laptop – to make ends meet.

"I asked family for money and I'd pay them back as soon as I got money," the former hotel employee said.

When schools reopened to in-person learning, she continued to look for a job. Then campuses abruptly closed again because of rising cases of COVID-19.

She has since tried to file for PUA for the last week of August, but she said she's been unable to get a hold of any PUA staff to help her with filing errors.

Two of her three children have been with her, and one of them is a special-needs child.

"Being their sole provider, it has been tough," she said.

Dell'Isola called on those still looking for a job to call the American Job Center at 475-7000/1 for help transitioning back into the workforce.

"Please remember the Guam Department of Labor doesn't create jobs or have jobs, but we align the unemployed with the right programs and employers," he said.