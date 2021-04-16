For some, getting stimulus checks also means helping others

When Michelle Balajadia, of Dededo, receives her third federal economic impact payment, also known as EIP 3, she said she will not only set aside some for her much-awaited 2021 wedding but will also help others in need.

"It tears my heart up to see children ... adults and animals go through neglect," she said, adding she's always wanted to have children of her own but can't.

Balajadia has not received her stimulus check yet as of Thursday, but she's excited about the opportunities it can open up not just for her wedding day, but also for some homeless individuals and shelter animals.

Nearly $89 million in EIP 3 or stimulus checks have so far been processed for 30,000 recipients, and have started reaching the hands of residents.

It's part of the $241 million approved for Guam under the $1.3 trillion American Rescue Plan to help states and territories recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. It's likely the last major pandemic relief package.

Catherine Castro, president of the Guam Chamber of Commerce, said the business community appreciates the support the federal government has provided to Guam residents.

"We anticipate that eligible residents will use their stimulus funds in various ways including securing much-needed home supplies, as well as bill payments and resources for their children," she said.

'Struggling to survive'

But the largest business organization on Guam remains very much concerned about the stability of local businesses.

"Almost all businesses are struggling to survive," she said. "We continue to be concerned about what happens when federal stimulus comes to a close."

The Chamber, she said, would like to see more support for local businesses so they can hire employees and have jobs available when federal support is no longer available in the form of unemployment assistance programs.

Castro said the Chamber will continue to work with the Legislature to pursue the rollback of the business privilege tax, from 5% to 4%.

"The reduced capacity that many businesses are still operating from does not allow them to be at peak performance, nor does it allow for increased revenue to support the hiring of employees or reinvestment in their businesses," she said.

'Difficult'

For other households, getting their hands on their EIP 3 is a means to survive while they find another job.

"It was very difficult throughout this pandemic," said 41-year-old Dorothy Rose Jesus, who was let go as a house helper.

But she wants to think positive about life, she said, even if the money got tighter than it already was. She shares a home with her sister and 3-year-old niece.

"How we managed with food? Sometimes we go fishing or eat island fruits," she said.

When she gets her stimulus check, she said, she will buy a used car to get her to places so she can find a new job. She's still waiting for her check as of Thursday.