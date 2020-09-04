For some GovGuam employees, it isn't payday Friday yet

Payday Friday has been delayed for certain government of Guam employees who get paid through direct deposit on their credit union accounts.

Today is GovGuam payday but some employees have been informed there has been a delay in the electronic transfer to certain credit union accounts.

Ed Birn, Department of Administration director, said: "There appears to be a problem in the banking system."

The Bank of Guam, which is the government of Guam's banking services provider, from which the payroll money originates, informed GovGuam it had the "submitted the funds to the federal system normally." However, the funds are not showing up in certain employees' accounts including at Coast360 and Penfed federal credit unions.

Law enforcement officers and teachers are among those affected.

Birn said funds will be in employees' accounts tomorrow.

In a statement, Coast360 stated, "there will be a delay this pay period. As of today, Coast360 has not received DOA payroll files for posting. Upon receipt, the credit union will post funds immediately."

"The Credit Union would also like to address inaccurate information circulating, which states the delay was caused by Coast360. Payroll direct deposits to Coast360 are processed and submitted by employers and their financial institution - in this case, DOA and their financial institution. Coast360 did not receive GovGuam DOA direct deposits in time for standard processing to be posted today."

For GovGuam agency paychecks that don't go through the Administration Department processing, "direct deposits and third-party payrolls were received and posted timely," Coast360 stated.

"Member service is our priority and we are working with DOA to resolve this matter," according to Coast360.