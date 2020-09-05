For some GovGuam employees, payday Friday didn't happen on time

Payday Friday has been delayed for certain government of Guam employees who get paid through direct deposit to their credit union accounts.

Yesterday was GovGuam's payday but some employees have been informed there has been a delay in the electronic transfer of payday funds to certain credit union accounts.

Edward Birn, Department of Administration director, said: "There appears to be a problem in the banking system."

The Bank of Guam, which is the banking services provider for the government of Guam, and from which the payroll money originates, informed GovGuam it had, according to Birn, "submitted the funds to the federal system normally."

However, the funds were not showing up in certain employees' accounts, including at Coast360 Federal Credit Union and Pentagon Federal Credit Union.

In a statement Friday, Coast360 stated, "there will be a delay this pay period. As of today, Coast360 has not received DOA payroll files for posting. Upon receipt, the credit union will post funds immediately."

"The credit union would also like to address inaccurate information circulating, which states the delay was caused by Coast360. Payroll direct deposits to Coast360 are processed and submitted by employers and their financial institution - in this case, DOA and their financial institution. Coast360 did not receive GovGuam DOA direct deposits in time for standard processing to be posted today."

For GovGuam agency paychecks that don't go through the Administration Department processing, "direct deposits and third-party payrolls were received and posted timely," Coast360 stated.

"Member service is our priority and we are working with DOA to resolve this matter," Coast360 said in its statement.