Parents didn’t wait long to pick up the P-EBT card, a type of food stamp benefit card provided to Guam Department of Education students who missed meals as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic school shutdown last school year.

While it was a quick turnaround for many parents who were in and out in about an hour, those who had issues with picking up their child’s P-EBT cards found themselves inconvenienced.

Several parents who spoke with The Guam Daily Post discovered that they were not listed as the parent or guardian of their child.

Department of Public Health and Social Services officials said that a list of eligible students and their parents or guardians was provided by GDOE.

However, it appears that the distribution list may have some inaccuracies which GDOE must correct.

According to Public Health, P-EBT cards will only be distributed to the parent or guardian that is listed by GDOE for the student and only students on the list would receive a card.

Liz Cueto, a GDOE parent, said it was her second visit to the Micronesia Mall where Public Health is distributing the P-EBT cards.

Cueto has two children who attended Inarajan Elementary School last school year, but only one was identified on GDOE’s distribution list.

“They couldn’t find my son’s name under the Head Start program,” Cueto said.

Cueto was asked by DPHSS officials for additional time to clear up the issue.

While Cueto walked away without a P-EBT card for one of her children, other parents, like Suzanne Techaira, were able to reach a resolution on a different issue.

Techaira spent an hour being processed.

“I got to where they check my children’s names and was told that one of my two children was not registered with my name, which I found very troubling,” Techaira said.

She learned from her child’s school that instead of her name, her husband’s name was listed as the parent. Public Health officials processing her told her there was nothing they can do.

Although Techaira was not upset, she had two options, have her husband pick up the card or try to resolve the issue.

The error meant another hour of waiting. But she said it was worth it.