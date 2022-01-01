Ford dealers of Asia Pacific donate $42K to Make-A-Wish

A donation of $42,454.16 was presented to Make-A-Wish Guam & CNMI Chapter at the Triple J headquarters in Upper Tumon on Wednesday, Dec. 29. Jay Jones, senior vice president of Triple J Ford, presented the check on behalf of Ford dealers in the Asia Pacific region, Triple J stated in a press release. The group includes Ford dealers in Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Cambodia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Laos, New Caledonia, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, Tahiti, Hong Kong, Singapore, American Samoa, Samoa, Brunei, Vanuatu, Fiji, Papau New Guinea and Mongolia. The funds were collected and earmarked for Guam.

“Our Ford dealers nationwide are driven to make a difference in their communities because giving is a part of their dealership tradition. Dealers give to causes that address a broad range of community needs – children’s charities topped the list. Make-A-Wish Guam & CNMI was an obvious choice, and the funds couldn’t have come at a better time for the organization,” Jones said.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Eric Tydingco, CEO of the Guam & CNMI Chapter of Make-A-Wish, expressed the sincere gratitude of the chapter and board of directors, “2021 continues to be a challenging time for our island. This means the way we fulfill our mission at the Make-A-Wish Foundation has been altered significantly. COVID-19 has been detrimental globally, and we are not spared the effects this pandemic has had on our ability to fundraise. Throughout the pandemic our organization had to adapt to this new normal and come up with innovative fundraising ideas to raise much-needed revenue while adhering to the current executive order and guidelines. These funds will go a long way to fulfill our mission — to grant the wish of children with critical illnesses.”